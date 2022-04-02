LEAVENWORTH — Neighboring farmers markets — one in Leavenworth and the other in Cashmere, have officially joined forces as Cascade Community Markets.
The two markets, which operate on different days and have a different mix of vendors, with some crossover, will continue to do so.
Last year, the Leavenworth Community Farmers Market provided organizational and management services for the newly reorganized Cashmere market. A group of market enthusiasts led by Brooklyn Holton, Kelsey Gust and Steffanie Haney had applied for and received $50,000 in grant funding to get the market and a community garden project up and running. As part of the process, they looked to the established Leavenworth organization for pointers and ended up hiring Cali Osborne, the executive director and manager of the Leavenworth market, to help manage the startup market.
Osborne, who is also the regional lead for the Washington State Farmers Market Association, agreed.
The result was a successful first season for Cashmere, which set up Sundays in Simpson Memorial Park on Pioneer Avenue, attracting local vendors and customers. Both Cashmere and the Thursday Leavenworth market, which was founded in 2009, accepted SNAP EBT, Senior and WIC FNMP checks. According to the year-end report, Leavenworth hosted 45 different micro-businesses and Cashmere hosted 29.
It made sense to continue working together, according to a press release from the newly named Cascade Community Markets.
“The change in our business name and relationship with the Cashmere market is primarily a formality, since our staff were already contracted to run the Cashmere market last year,” Osborn said in the release. “I am thrilled that the board is making this transition that will improve our ability to equitably represent both the Leavenworth and Cashmere areas. These two communities have a great deal to offer one another and we are proud to support a valley-wide alliance.”
The Leavenworth market is well-established and brings a seasoned staff and board of directors to the team, while the Cashmere market brings new vendors, an expanded service area, and an increased capacity for staffing.
Operating multiple markets under one umbrella allows for resource sharing and to serve a broader population. It also provides a consistent market experience for customers and vendors.
“The vendor rules and requirements for both markets are the same, and we expected to see a lot of overlap of vendors but it has been mostly new vendors at the Cashmere Market,” Osborne said in an email Friday. “We have about 10 vendors signed up for both markets so far, which we actually love. There’s still plenty of room for new growers and new businesses at both markets.”
Cascade Community Markets has a staff of two and a board of directors that includes residents from Leavenworth, Cashmere and Plain. That includes Gust, who joined the combined market’s board. The new Cashmere market manager also is a Cashmere resident, Osborne said.
Some changes are in store this year. The Cashmere market, which opens on Mother’s Day, May 8, has a new home — at Cashmere Museum’s Chief Harmelt Park and Pavillion, 600 Cotlets Way. The Leavenworth Community Farmers Market opens the first Thursday of June at the Cascade School District Office playfield, 330 Evans St.
Applications are now being accepted from vendors interested in participating and one or both markets. Details and schedules for other special events, including Kids Makers Markets and live music and more, are listed at cascademarkets.org.
The organization has about $6,500 left from the initial grant going into this season. Most of that will be spent on staffing, Osborne said.
“We have applied for a Community Foundation of NCW Regional Impact Grant for $10,000 to support some of the new programs we hope to bring to Cashmere this year, and we have been awarded $8,200 from the Leavenworth Fund for capital improvements and new programming at the Leavenworth Market.”
Strategic planning is underway to figure out longer-term steps.
“In fall of 2021, we entered into our first strategic planning efforts, primarily in response to adding the Cashmere Market,” she said. “We’re just wrapping that up now and we’re excited to share the three-year plans we have been working on, hopefully by early summer. The longer range vision holds a lot of potential and we have a particularly visionary board, but nothing is set in stone just yet.”