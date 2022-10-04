 Skip to main content
Two Oktoberfests — one in Leavenworth, the other in Wenatchee — make the most of traditions

NCW — How can a traditional event feel like a first?

For the city of Leavenworth, it’s the first time the Chamber of Commerce has produced its own Oktoberfest. For the non-profit Projekt Bayern, it’s the first time to bring the 24-year-old “original” Leavenworth Oktoberfest to Wenatchee.

Leavenworth Mayor Carl J. Florea, left, and Leavenworth Chamber President Jesse Boyd, right, fill their steins with Festbier after tapping the keg Saturday afternoon at the Front Street Park Gazebo.
Dancers with the Edelweiss Dance Acadamie perform during Oktoberfest in Leavenworth on Saturday.
Folks who walked the sidewalks of Leavenworth over the weekend might have heard music from a drehorgel music box, hand-cranked by Nutcracker Museum employee Toveanne Delte.


Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

