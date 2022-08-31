Passengers use self check-in machines as they travel from John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York City

Passengers use self check-in machines July 2 as they travel from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City.

 Reuters/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Major U.S. airlines told the U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) they will provide meals for customers delayed by three hours and hotel rooms for stranded passengers if prompted by issues under the airlines' control.

American Airlines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways and others detailed commitments in customer service plans they updated this week at USDOT's prompting. Many airlines have previously offered vouchers or hotel rooms for delays they caused but did not spell out commitments in customer service plans.



