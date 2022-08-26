Purchase Access

HONG KONG/WASHINGTON, D.C. — Beijing and Washington took a major step on Friday toward ending a dispute that threatened to boot Chinese companies, including Alibaba, from U.S. stock exchanges, signing a pact to allow U.S. regulators to vet accounting firms in China and Hong Kong.

U.S. regulators have for more than a decade demanded access to audit papers of U.S.-listed Chinese companies, but Beijing has been reluctant to let overseas regulators inspect its accounting firms, citing national security concerns.



