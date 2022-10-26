FILE PHOTO: First Student school buses parked in San Francisco

School buses are seen parked at First Student Charter Bus Rental in San Francisco, California, on April 7, 2020. 

 Reuters/Stephen Lam

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Biden administration on Wednesday unveiled nearly $1 billion in awards to U.S. school districts to replace aging, gas-fueled school buses with cleaner, mainly electric models.

The funding is the first tranche of $5 billion that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will hand out over five years through a clean school bus program created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in 2021.



