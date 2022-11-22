Travellers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Chicago

Travelers walk through Terminal 1 ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday at O'Hare International Airport, in Chicago, on Monday.

 Reuters/Jim Vondruska

NEW YORK — U.S. airlines and airports are preparing for a surge in passengers over the Thanksgiving holiday, with the number of travelers expected to hit the highest level in three years.

Nearly 55 million Americans will take to the roads, skies and rails for the holiday, with air travel recovering to about 99% of the 2019 levels before the COVID-19 pandemic, travel group AAA estimates.