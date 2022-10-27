The U.S. economy grew at a solid pace in the third quarter, marking the first advance this year as consumers proved resilient in the face of widespread inflation and the Federal Reserve’s rapid interest-rate hikes.

Gross domestic product rose at a 2.6% annualized rate in the July to September period after falling for the first two quarters, the Commerce Department’s preliminary estimate showed Thursday. Personal consumption, the biggest part of the economy, climbed at a 1.4% pace, better than forecast but still a slowdown from the prior quarter.



