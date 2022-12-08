WASHINGTON, D.C. — In the latest sign of tougher U.S. antitrust enforcement, the Biden administration filed a complaint Thursday aimed at blocking tech giant Microsoft's $69 billion bid to buy "Call of Duty" games maker Activision, over concerns the deal would deny rivals access to popular games.

Microsoft, which owns the Xbox console and game network platform, said in January 2022 that it would buy Activision for $68.7 billion in the biggest gaming industry deal in history.



