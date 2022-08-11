Purchase Access

U.S. average retail gasoline prices fell below $4 a gallon to the lowest level since early March, according to data from AAA.

Prices were at $3.99 figures released Thursday showed, continuing a downward trend for almost two months. Costs have fallen with cheaper oil and relatively weak demand. By one measure, fuel consumption has recently been lower than it was during the summer of 2020 when the country was in the throes of the pandemic.



