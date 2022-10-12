FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Housing construction in Florida

A carpenter works on building townhomes May 5, 2021, in Tampa, Florida.

 Reuters/Octavio Jones

The average interest rate on the most popular U.S. home loan rose to its highest level since 2006 as the housing sector continued to bear the brunt of tightening financial conditions, data from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) showed on Wednesday.

Mortgage rates have more than doubled since the beginning of the year as the Federal Reserve pursues an aggressive path of interest rate hikes to bring down stubbornly high inflation.



