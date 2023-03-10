BIZ-JOBS-GET

In this photo Feb. 2, a "Now Hiring" sign is displayed outside a Jiffy Lube location amid a still-robust labor market in Los Angeles, California.

 Mario Tama/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. payrolls rose in February by more than expected while a broad measure of monthly wage growth slowed, offering a mixed picture as the Federal Reserve considers whether to step up the pace of interest-rate hikes.

Nonfarm payrolls increased 311,000 after a 504,000 advance in January, a Bureau of Labor Statistics report showed Friday. The unemployment rate ticked up to 3.6% as the labor force grew, and monthly wages rose at the slowest pace in a year.



