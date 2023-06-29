BIZ-REAL-PENDING-SALES-DMT

The National Association of Realtors' index of contract signings to purchase previously owned homes dropped 2.7% to 76.5 last month. 

NEW YORK — U.S. pending home sales in May fell to the lowest level this year as high mortgage rates and inventory constraints continue to impact sales.

The National Association of Realtors’ index of contract signings to purchase previously owned homes dropped 2.7% to 76.5 last month, according to data released Thursday. The decrease was bigger than all but one estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists.



