WASHINGTON, D.C. — A half dozen state attorneys general are digging into Kroger's planned acquisition of rival grocery chain Albertsons, District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine said on Wednesday.

The deal, which was announced in mid-October, was hammered out to better compete with market leader Walmart Inc but was expected to run into antitrust roadblocks.



