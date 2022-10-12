WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday began hearing arguments in a copyright dispute between a photographer and Andy Warhol's estate over the famed artist's paintings of rock star Prince in a case that could help set boundaries for artistic works that draw upon other material.

The justices were considering the Andy Warhol Foundation's appeal of a lower court's ruling that his 1984 paintings — based on a 1981 photo of Prince that celebrity photographer Lynn Goldsmith shot for Newsweek magazine in 1981 — were not protected by a copyright law doctrine called fair use. This doctrine permits unlicensed use of copyright-protected works under certain circumstances.



