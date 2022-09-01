A sign advertising job openings is seen outside of a Starbucks in Manhattan, New York City, New York

A sign advertising job openings is seen outside of a Starbucks in Manhattan on May 26, 2021. 

 Reuters/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to a two-month low last week while layoffs dropped in August, suggesting the Federal Reserve would need to continue aggressively raising interest rates to slow the labor market.

The weekly unemployment claims report from the Labor Department on Thursday, the most timely data on the economy's health, also showed fewer people applied for jobless benefits in the prior week than initially estimated. The data are consistent with strong demand for workers and tight labor market conditions. The Fed has been delivering hefty rate hikes to tame inflation by dampening demand in the overall economy.



