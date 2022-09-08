Purchase Access

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week to a three-month low, underscoring the robustness of the labor market even as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits declined 6,000 to a seasonally adjusted 222,000 for the week ended Sept. 3, the Labor Department said on Thursday.