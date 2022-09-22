KYIV — Russia launched referendums on Friday aimed at annexing four occupied regions of Ukraine, raising the stakes of the seven-month-old war in what Kyiv called a sham that saw residents threatened with punishment if they did not vote.
Ukrainian officials said people were banned from leaving some occupied areas until the four-day vote was over, armed groups were going into homes, and employees were threatened with the sack if they did not participate.
"Today, the best thing for the people of Kherson would be not to open their doors," said Yuriy Sobolevsky, the displaced first deputy council chairman of Kherson region.
The votes on becoming part of Russia were hastily-organized after Ukraine recaptured large swathes of the northeast in a counter-offensive earlier this month.
With Russian President Vladimir Putin also announcing a military draft this week to enlist 300,000 troops to fight in Ukraine, the Kremlin appears to be trying to regain the upper hand in the grinding conflict since its Feb. 24 invasion.
By incorporating the four areas, Moscow could portray attacks to retake them as an attack on Russia itself — potentially using that to justify even a nuclear response.
Putin and other Russian officials have mentioned nuclear weapons as an option in extremis: a terrifying prospect in a war that has already killed tens of thousands of people, uprooted millions and pummelled the global economy.
Voting in the provinces of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the east and southeast, representing about 15% of Ukrainian territory, was due to run from Friday to Tuesday.
Polling stations were also set up in Moscow, for residents of those regions now living in Russia. Flag-waving government supporters attended rallies in Moscow and St. Petersburg in favor of the referendums and the war effort.
'RUSSIANS PANICKY'
Serhiy Gaidai, Ukraine's Luhansk governor, said that in the town of Starobilsk, the population was banned from leaving and people were being forced out of homes to vote.
In the town of Bilovodsk, a company director told employees voting was compulsory and anyone refusing to take part would be fired and their names given to security services, he added.
Calling the event "elections without elections," Gaidai said people were being forced to fill out "pieces of paper" without privacy in kitchens and yards, with towns sealed off.
"The mood of the Russians is panicky because they were not ready to carry out so quickly this so-called referendum, there is no support, there's not enough people," Kherson's Sobolevsky said on messaging app Telegram.
Reuters could not immediately verify reports of coercion.
Ukraine, Western leaders and the United Nations condemned the votes as an illegitimate precursor to illegal annexation. There are no independent observers, and much of the pre-war population has fled.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the military alliance would step up support for Ukraine in response to the referendums.
The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), which monitors elections, said the outcomes would have no legal bearing.
"We will never recognize these referenda which appear to be a step toward Russian annexation and we will never recognize purported annexation if it occurs," added the Group of Seven leading industrial democracies.
Moscow says they offer an opportunity for people in the region to express their view.
CRIMEA PRECEDENT
Russia previously used a referendum as a pretext for annexation in Ukraine's Crimea in 2014, which the international community has not recognized.
Putin maintains Russia is carrying out a "special military operation" to demilitarize Ukraine, rid it of dangerous nationalists and defend Russia from transatlantic alliance NATO.
Ostracized by most European leaders, Putin drew some rare sympathy from long-time friend Silvio Berlusconi, the former Italian premier, who said he had been "pushed" into the invasion to try and put "decent people" in charge of Kyiv.
However, Ukraine and the West say the war is an unprovoked, imperialist bid to reconquer a country that shook off Russian domination with the 1991 break-up of the Soviet Union.
A U.N.-mandated investigation commission said it had found evidence of war crimes including executions, rape, torture and confinement of children in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine, after visits to 27 areas and interviews with over 150 victims and witnesses.
And a U.S. diplomat said Russia may have deported between 900,000-1.6 million Ukrainians.
"If left unanswered, (Russia's violations) will drag us into a dark world of impunity and permissiveness," Ukraine's envoy Anton Korynevych told the U.N. rights council.
Russia denies targeting civilians and says abuse accusations are a smear campaign.