Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

A specialist trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York City on Friday. 

 Reuters/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK — A week of heavy selling has brought U.S. stocks and bonds to fresh bear market lows, with many investors bracing for more pain ahead.

Across Wall Street, banks are scrambling to adjust their forecasts to account for a Federal Reserve that shows no evidence of letting up in its fight against inflation after delivering another market-bruising rate hike this week and signaling more severe monetary policy tightening ahead.



