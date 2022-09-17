Screen Shot 2022-09-16 at 2.59.54 PM.png
This map shows an overview of the fiber optic cable between East Wenatchee and Rock Island Dam.

EAST WENATCHEE — Intermountain Infrastructure Group (IIG) wants to submerge a 1-inch, 75,000-foot-long fiber optic cable in the Columbia River — from East Wenatchee to Rock Island Dam — to connect Microsoft’s data centers in the Wenatchee Valley, according to documents.

The 466-page application for a “shoreline substantial development permit for a regional submerged fiber optic line” was submitted to Douglas County Transportation and Land Services Sept. 9, and posted on the agency’s website.



