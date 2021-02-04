OLYMPIA — Chelan and Douglas counties saw a drop in both initial and continued unemployment claims during the fourth week of the year, bettering the state’s trend.
Statewide, initial weekly unemployment claims for the week ending Jan. 30 dropped 2.2%, while the continued claims statewide increased 1.6%, according to the Employment Security Department report released Feb. 4. The initial claims, though improved from the previous week, are still 147% above last year’s weekly new claims applications.
In Chelan County, the 199 initial claims filed was 16 fewer than the week before, for a 7.4% drop. Douglas County had 84 initial claims, down 31 from the week before, for a 27% decline.
For the ongoing claims, Chelan and Douglas counties bucked the statewide trend. Chelan County showed a 0.7% drop, down 12 claims, with a total of 1,807 residents continuing to file, compared to 1,819 the week before. Douglas County had 25 fewer claims, down 2.8%, for a total of 879 residents filing.
At its peak, 5,877 Chelan County residents filed continued claims — for the week ending May 23.
In Douglas County, the peak was the week ending May 16, with a total of 2,520 continued unemployment claims.
Statewide, new unemployment claims in both accommodation and food services saw the biggest decreases, down 219, for a total of 1,595 regular initial claims, according to the state’s report. The Pandemic Unemployment Compensation claims statewide accounted for the increase in continued claims over the week, with increases across all industry sectors. Accommodation, food services and construction sectors showed the largest increases.
The state paid out more than $286 million for 314,546 claims for the fourth week of the year. Since the pandemic started in March, more than $14.3 billion has been paid to unemployment benefits to more than 1 million residents.