WENATCHEE — Unemployment in Chelan and Douglas counties fell to 4.3% in May as the region outpaced both last year’s numbers and statewide unemployment data. It was another record for the lowest unemployment rate in a month.
The labor force, however, continues to lag.
"It’s a little bit smaller pool of labor this May than it was before COVID. So that’s not good news,” said Don Meseck, a state regional labor economist. “But then out of that pool, relatively more people are working.”
The numbers come from Meseck’s Labor Area Summary for May in the Wenatchee Metropolitan Statistical Area, released Monday. The area is a combination of Chelan and Douglas counties.
Although the labor force has grown monthly for the past year, the growth rate has declined since January, and the labor force in May remains smaller than it was in May 2019. Over the past three years, the labor force fell from 65,357 to 64,622.
From May 2021 and May 2022, the labor force only grew by 0.1%.
“It’s always a question of ‘how many people can you pull into the labor force?’” Meseck said. “When the labor force is really a tad smaller now than it was three years ago before COVID, and yet you have the number of jobs increase, how high can you go?”
Between April and May of this year, the labor force decreased by 445 people, which Meseck said purely anecdotally could be due to the problematic cherry harvest which is late this year because of cool temperatures. Meseck said a slight fluctuation is also typical.
Private service, leisure, hospitality and government saw increased employment while other categories remained stagnant. The two counties added 500 nonfarm jobs between April and May and 1,900 nonfarm jobs between May 2021 and May 2022.
“Virtually every major industry in terms of the jobs… in the two county area is better this year than it was last May,” Meseck said.
