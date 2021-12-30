WENATCHEE — The unemployment rate in Chelan and Douglas counties in November decreased from October by .1%, dropping from 3.8% to 3.7%.
These figures are according to a Labor Area Summary prepared by Regional Labor Economist Don Meseck, looking at the Wenatchee Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA), which is a combination of the two counties.
The counties combined for 46,600 non-farming jobs in November, which is 400 more jobs than in November 2019, before the pandemic. While this is 500 fewer non-farming jobs than October this year, the the counties added 2,700 non-farming jobs between November 2020 and November 2021.
“In aggregate, the local economy appears to be on its way to recovering the jobs lost during last year’s COVID-19 related layoffs,” Meseck wrote in his summary.
Trade, transportation, warehousing and utilities sector saw a boost in employment, adding 400 jobs from October to November. Retail also saw a bump of 100 jobs.
“Year over year, retail trade employment in the Wenatchee MSA expanded from January to October 2021 before stabilizing in November 2021,” Meseck wrote in his report.
While some industries' employment numbers remained stagnant, others such as private service providers, mining, logging, construction, leisure, hospitality and construction saw drops in employment from October.
Each industry category are either flat or have increased employment from November of last year. Jobs in leisure and hospitality increased by 24.5% in November of this year compared to last November.
“This November, construction provided approximately 3,200 jobs in the MSA, a 200 job and 6.7% upturn from the 3,000 tallied in November 2020,” Meseck wrote.
