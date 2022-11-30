WENATCHEE — The unemployment rates in Chelan and Douglas Counties ticked up to 3.5% in October, which remains lower than in October 2020 and 2021.
In September, the two counties reported an unemployment rate of 3.3%.
The data for the two counties comes from the labor area summary of the Wenatchee metropolitan statistical area prepared by Don Meseck, a regional economist at the state Employment Security Department.
Since June, the unemployment rate has fluctuated between slight declines or increases, though the rate has remained within about a point. In September, the two counties reported a 3.3% unemployment rate.
Chelan and Douglas Counties had about 400 more employees in nonfarming jobs, with the growth largely coming from service-providing industries. Retail trade added about 100 jobs between September and October, while education and health services also added about 100 jobs.
Year over year, the federal government saw the largest spike in unemployment, increasing employment by 11.1%. The sector remains comparatively small, as it employed 900 people in October 2021 and now employs 1000. For comparison, retail trade employed 6,700 people in October.
Nearly every industry has increased employment in October 2022 when compared to October 2021, while the state government and mining, logging and construction both remained flat.
Leisure and hospitality added 600 jobs between October of last year and this year, which is a 9.4% increase in employment.
Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201
on Twitter @roland_mitchell
World staff writer
Digital Editor. CWU grad.
