The unemployment rates in Chelan and Douglas Counties ticked up by .2% in October.

WENATCHEE — The unemployment rates in Chelan and Douglas Counties ticked up to 3.5% in October, which remains lower than in October 2020 and 2021.

In September, the two counties reported an unemployment rate of 3.3%.



