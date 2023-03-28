NCW — While unemployment tends to tick up in the winter and crater in the summer, the jobless rate locally continues to outpace last year. For the fifth straight month, Chelan and Douglas counties saw a higher unemployment rate than the year before.
“In February 2022 there were 3,919 unemployed residents in the Wenatchee MSA while there were 4,856 residents out of work in February 2023, a 23.9 percent increase,” Meseck wrote in the report. “The increase in the number of unemployed overpowered the more modest labor force growth, pushing the local unemployment rate up from 6.1 percent in February 2022 to 7.3 percent in February 2023.”
Only the education and health services sector increased employment between February and January, adding about 100 jobs in the first two months of the year. Each of the other industries tracked in the monthly report remained either stagnant or decreased.
The MSA has about 1,000 more residents in the labor force in February compared to January, and roughly 2,300 more compared to February 2022, a 3.7% increase.
“When compared with the pre-COVID era of 2019 and early 2020, the local labor force appears to be rebounding,” Meseck wrote in the report.
Across the state, the labor force has boomed. Washington’s labor pool has about 120,000 more residents in February 2023 when compared to the year before and the state’s labor force has increased year over year for the past 18 months.
