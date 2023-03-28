FEB unemployment

For the fifth straight month, Chelan and Douglas counties saw a higher unemployment rate in February 2023 than compared to the year prior.

NCW — While unemployment tends to tick up in the winter and crater in the summer, the jobless rate locally continues to outpace last year. For the fifth straight month, Chelan and Douglas counties saw a higher unemployment rate than the year before.

The two counties had a 7.3% unemployment rate in February, up from 7.1% in January, according to a labor area summary of the Wenatchee Metropolitan Statistical Area prepared by Don Meseck, a regional economist for the state’s Employment Security Department.



