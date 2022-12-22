WENATCHEE — The unemployment rate in Chelan and Douglas counties ticked up a by over a percentage point between October and November, though the same number of people hold nonfarming-related jobs.
In November, the Wenatchee MSA saw an unemployment rate of 5.1%, up from 3.6% in October. When compared to November 2021, unemployment is up .7% year over year from 4.4%.
The data comes from the labor area summary of the Wenatchee Metropolitan Statistical Area prepared by Don Meseck, a regional economist at the state Employment Security Department.
The two counties had a total of 43,200 nonfarm jobs in November, which held steady from October. Since November of last year, the Wenatchee MSA has seen an increase of 2,000 nonfarm jobs.
Much of that growth is in the leisure and hospitality sector, which added 500 jobs and now employs 6,800 locally. The added jobs represented a 7.9% increase over the past year.
Another significant employment boost was in government, specifically local government. Over the past year, local governments have added 400 jobs, a 5.7% increase.
Education and health services have added 700 jobs over the past year, which is a 9% increase.
Only one nonfarming industry has seen decreased employment over the past year. The mining, logging and construction industries have lost 100 jobs between November 2021 and November 2022, which is a 3% decrease.
The increased employment this year compared to last year bucks the overall trend of Washington. According to Meseck’s report, Washington’s unemployment rate increased by .3% between November of last year and this year.
