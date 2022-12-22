unemployment graphic

Chelan and Douglas counties saw a higher unemployment rate in November 2022 than in November 2021.

WENATCHEE — The unemployment rate in Chelan and Douglas counties ticked up a by over a percentage point between October and November, though the same number of people hold nonfarming-related jobs.

In November, the Wenatchee MSA saw an unemployment rate of 5.1%, up from 3.6% in October. When compared to November 2021, unemployment is up .7% year over year from 4.4%.



