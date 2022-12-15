BIZ-UNITED-AIRLINES-HIRING-SJ

A United Airlines jet is loaded at San Francisco International Airport, Wednesday, one day after the airline reported plans to add 2,2000 employees to its west coast hub. 

 Karl Mondon/Bay Area News Group/TNS

SAN JOSE — United Airlines is eyeing the hiring of 15,000 workers nationwide after the air carrier decided to buy scores and possibly hundreds of Boeing jetliners.

The air carrier says it has placed an order for at least 100 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, “the largest widebody order by a U.S. carrier in commercial aviation history.” The airline also says it has the option to buy another 100 of the massive jets.



©#YR@ MediaNews Group, Inc. Visit at mercurynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?