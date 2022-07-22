WENATCHEE — Illegal property conversions in Chelan County continue to be a problem as many property owners look to apply for a short-term rental permit.
Kirsten Ryles, the county's short-term rental manager, and other community development staff shared with commissioners on Tuesday several examples of short-term rental applications with significant building issues, which take more time to work through.
Because of that, county commissioners approved a new inspection, which is about $250, for after-the-fact conversions. The county will use this inspection to determine if it can permit the buildings.
Commissioners also directed county staff to give an applicant 30 calendar days after the county notifies them to address any issues with their application, as is already stated in the county code.
County staff said they see cases where property owners change already permitted spaces into something without the required inspections throughout the construction process.
The new, short-term rental code is meant to ensure that every structure on the applicant's parcel conforms to the building code, along with the structure intended to be the short-term rental.
Chelan County commissioners adopted rules that began regulating the short-term rental industry in July 2021, which included limiting the number of short-term rentals and creating requirements for property owners to follow.
As of July 12, the county processed 721 applications, with another 122 left. Applications are processed by the county in the order they are received.
Sixty-two out of these 721 applications have been denied so far, Ryles said last week.
About 40% of these denials were related to issues in the Manson or Leavenworth urban growth areas where the property owners are not allowed to operate a short-term rental or did not possess a permit.
The Chelan County hearing examiner has upheld the denial of 13 of these applications when the applicant appealed their case.
Another 40% were connected to building issues with the application, with the majority related to illegal conversions. Handling these cases takes up a lot of time to work through, according to county staff.
One example Ryles and other staff members shared on Tuesday was about a storage shed which was converted into a four-bedroom home. The property owners were looking to rent out the space, Ryles said.
"And so when I had to go back and say I'm really sorry, but this was only ever permitted to be a storage shed," she said.
In another example, she described four units on the same parcel, one of which was the intended short-term rental. But property owners are disallowed from having four residential units on the same parcel, per county code.
"We do everything we can to try to find ways to help them get permitted, or help them get final inspections, if there's any way that we can even if they have to pay an after-the-fact permit fee," Ryles said.
"But sometimes there is just no way to get to the end they need to get to, unfortunately, but we try everything we can to get there."
