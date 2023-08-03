BIZ-REAL-PENDING-SALES-DMT (copy)

The average rate on a 30-year loan rose to 7.09% in Bankrate’s most recent national survey of lenders, nearing the 2022 peak of 7.12%.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A bond rating agency’s downgrade of U.S. government debt roiled markets — and created just one more reason for mortgage rates to stay firmly near their highest level in two decades.

Fitch Ratings announced late Tuesday it had cut the U.S. government’s credit grade one level, from AAA to AA+. On Wednesday, yields on 10-year Treasury notes peaked as high as 4.1%. The 10-year Treasury is the benchmark most closely connected to 30-year fixed mortgage rates.



