BIZ-AUTO-EV-SALES-GET

A Chevrolet Bolt EV sits parked at a charging station at Stewart Chevrolet on April 25, 2023, in Colma, California. 

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Electric cars are smashing all kinds of records in the U.S.

Their share of new cars exceeded 7% for the first half of the year, speeding past a critical tipping point for mass adoption. In the last few months, all-time sales topped 3 million.



___ ©2023 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?