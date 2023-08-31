BIZ-AUTO-EV-RETROFIT-DTN

Ford employees assemble the Ford F-150 Lightning at the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center, in Dearborn, Michigan, on March 2, 2022. The fully electric truck is expected to go on sale to the general public in the spring. 

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Biden administration is making up to $12 billion available for automakers to retrofit their facilities to make electric vehicles and hybrids.

The funding comes amid tense negotiations between Detroit auto companies and the United Auto Workers, which has said the transition to EVs threatens union jobs. It includes $10 billion in newly announced funds from a U.S. Energy Department loan program for clean vehicles. The Energy Department also said it’s planning to make available an additional $3.5 billion in financing to expand domestic battery manufacturing for vehicles and the nation’s power grid.



___ ©2023 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.