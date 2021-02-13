WENATCHEE — A pandemic and 10-degree weather aren’t enough to dim the power of flowers, say local florists dedicated to making sure Valentine’s bouquets arrive in time and in good shape ahead of Sunday’s celebration.
“Every Valentine’s Day is different,” Apple Blossom Floral owner Jeanne Davis said Wednesday, noting this year’s calendar twist that moved up deliveries to Friday since most shops are closed weekends. Davis, whose shop is in East Wenatchee, has been in the business for 33 years.
The near single-digit thermometer readings also present challenges for florists this year since orders can’t be left on doorsteps.
“Valentine’s Day is always on the cusp, between spring and winter,” said Candy Kunz, owner of Kunz Floral in Wenatchee. “Some years, we have perfect weather, 40 degrees. Sometimes we have snow. This year it’s cold.”
She also speaks from experience. She estimates this is her 60th year preparing Valentine’s Day flower orders, starting when she volunteered to help her parents after they opened Crawford’s Flowers.
Still, some things don’t change, the florists said.
“My standard line is it’s eight weeks of preparation leading to a full month of deliveries made in one day,” Davis said.
And the pandemic?
“We’ve been really busy,” Kunz said, even before the Valentine’s Day rush. “People are doing a lot of shopping online. Flowers are just something that people do.”
Davis agrees.
“Flowers speak to a person’s heart,” she said. “Flowers whisper what words cannot say. They make you feel special.”
Davis closed Apple Blossom Floral for a month after the pandemic hit. When she reopened — with masks and new sanitizing procedures in place — it was to the relief of customers, new and old.
“People realized the power of flowers. People need to have flowers,” she said, for celebrations and happy events like new babies — and for sympathy.
The shop lost some revenue during the past year from pandemic-related restrictions on weddings and funerals, she said, but individual orders increased, making up much of the difference.
The shop did cut its hours to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., which helped with payroll, she said, but customers have adapted.
“We have the best clientele you’d ever want,” she said, willing to go with whatever works. “My favorite words are, ‘Just make something beautiful. I trust you.’”
That’s not to say COVID-19 hasn’t had an impact.
“So many farms have closed down because of COVID. All our Valentine’s Day flowers had to be ordered the first week of January,” Davis said. “I had to predict what everybody was going to want eight weeks later.”
Experience helps.
“This is not our first rodeo. We’re strong-willed women,” she said of her four-member crew. In addition to designing custom floral art, their job requires lifting 50-pound buckets of water and standing on their feet all day. “This is not an easy job. We can bench press a Buick right about now. Don’t mess with florists.”
Davis worked through last weekend in preparation for the big holiday push.
Despite the long hours, she said she loves the work.
“I open a box of beautiful flowers and just have to admire them,” she said. “I must be in the right job.”