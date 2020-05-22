EAST WENATCHEE — Van Doren Sales Inc. is bringing more opportunities for automation to its produce packing line equipment offerings with the purchase of Yakima-based Agjet LLC.
The deal, announced Monday, was finalized May 1, after a six-month discussion and exploration phase.
Van Doren Sales approached Agjet about the opportunity, said Van Doren spokesman Jason Skerlong.
The sales price was not disclosed, but the deal is part of Van Doren’s strategy to target growth in its current market, as a peripheral manufacturer and turnkey integrator of produce sorting and packaging equipment. The company provides equipment used for everything from apples, cherries and pears to potatoes, onions, hops and more.
Agjet is described as a data integration company focusing on case handling, coding and traceability.
“The addition of the Agjet solutions — from stamper, traceability software and small robotics along with the understanding of the market needs — complete the VDS product catalog,” states the press release announcing the acquisition.
“Van Doren’s dedication to quality and customer service aligns perfectly with Agjet’s vision to make the packing line more intelligent,” said Agjet CEO Ben Wellner. “Joining the VDS team is a huge boost in our mission to provide effective solutions, ultimately helping our customers deliver the best product to market.”
Van Doren Sales has not focused on data systems, but some of its success in the area so far, combined with customer requests, showed the need to expand to stay in the forefront of the industry.
“As part of the push for automation we have seen the need for advancing Data and AI in the packhouse,” said Van Doren Sales President Bret Pittsinger. “This acquisition will assist us in accelerating that capability.”
Agjet’s six employees are now part of the Van Doren Sales Data Team and Agjet’s Yakima office is moving into Van Doren’s Yakima office, Skerlong said.
Van Doren Sales currently has 150 employees split between its East Wenatchee headquarters and offices in Yakima, Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Kelowna, British Columbia.