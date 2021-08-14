CHELAN — Chelan’s Vin du Lac Winery is donating 10% of sales proceeds from its new “ABODE” label to the Chelan Valley Housing Trust.
“Affordable housing is a crisis in Lake Chelan,” Vin du Lac owner Larry Lehmbecker said. “Our wine industry has helped make the Chelan Valley more economically viable year-round and a more desirable place to live. But as a result, essential workers in the service, hospitality, health care and education industries can’t afford to live here. This problem can only be solved by community members recognizing the problem, taking responsibility, and contributing to address it.”
Lehmbecker presented the nonprofit with a $5,000 check — what he called a “down payment” — this month from advance sales of 2,500 bottles of ABODE.
CVHT Executive Director Mike Cooney challenges other businesses to show a similar commitment to help the affordable housing crisis.
“It takes a community and a vineyard — and a resort, and a golf course, and a restaurant, and a real estate company, and a builder, and a retail store,” he said. “I invite any business who wants to follow Larry’s lead to help solve this problem to call me at (509) 393-9652.”
ABODE is available in a white and a red blend, retailing for $20 a bottle online and at the winery.
Lehmbecker said he is optimistic that wine retailers and restaurants in town will also carry the wines and the new label will find a substantial following.