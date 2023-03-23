FILE PHOTO: Virgin Orbit facility is seen, in Long Beach

The Virgin Orbit building is seen in Long Beach, California, on Wednesday.

 Reuters/Mike Blake/File photo

NEW YORK — Billionaire Richard Branson's cash-strapped satellite launch company Virgin Orbit Holdings said on Thursday it is in talks with "interested parties" about an investment in the company.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that Texas venture capital investor Matthew Brown was nearing a deal to invest $200 million in the space startup via a private share placement, citing a term sheet Reuters had seen.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?