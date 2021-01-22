WENATCHEE — The naming of this year’s Top 10 Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royalty candidates is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The announcement — in a virtual event streamed live on NCWLife’s Facebook page — will follow presentations and speeches Monday and Tuesday by the 37 seniors from Wenatchee and Eastmont high schools competing for the honor. Those presentations, which will be used by the judges to determine the finalists, also will be streamed live, giving the entire community an opportunity to watch.
The 10 finalists will go on to compete in the Feb. 27 Royalty Selection Pageant, where a queen and two princesses will be selected to represent Wenatchee at this year’s festival, currently set for April 22 to May 2, and at other events throughout the state, as COVID-19 protocols allow. The winners also receive a total of $31,000 in scholarships.
The virtual presentation lineup:
- 3 p.m. Monday: The “Get to Know You” session, where candidates introduce themselves, answer questions and discuss graduation plans. It counts for 15% of the judging score.
- 10 a.m. Tuesday: Candidates present a 2-3-minute speech, which accounts for 85% of their judging score.
- 6 p.m. Tuesday: 2021 Apple Blossom Top 10 announcement
The judging is done by five out-of-town judges: Erin McCardle, Jeff Nordstrom, Lisa Karstetter, Anthony Gonzalez and Marisol Peralta.
For details go to appleblossom.org.