KENNEWICK — Hanford contractors and Department of Energy recruiters are looking to fill 1,700 jobs — including entry level, internships, skilled trades, engineers and more — during a virtual career fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 2.
The event is being pulled together with help from Columbia Basin College, Washington State University Tri-Cities, Goodwill and WorkSource and the Benton-Franklin Workforce Development Council.
Virtual job seekers can register at wwrld.us/hanfordjobs. The event will operate on the Brazen platform.
More information on the kinds of employment available are listed on job boards including Amentum, Bechtel, Central Plateau Cleanup Company, DOE, Hanford Laboratory Management and Integration, Hanford Mission Integration Solutions, HPM Corp. and Washington River Protection Solutions.
WENATCHEE — Motorists driving on Highway 2/97 have likely noticed the bright building shell going up in Olds Station over the past several months. While the color is eye-catching, it's what's inside that has Chelan County PUD seeing green.