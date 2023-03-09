BIZ-GUN-SALES-VISA-MASTERCARD-TB

AR-15-style rifles are on display at Freddie Bear Sports gun shop in Tinley Park, Illinois, on Aug. 8, 2019. 

 Zbigniew Bzdak/Chicago Tribune/TNS

NEW YORK — Visa Inc. and Mastercard Inc. have decided to pause implementing a plan that activists had hoped would track firearm sales and help curb gun violence.

The payments giants — along with Discover Financial Services and American Express Co. — are delaying the work after a series of bills in state legislatures targeted the International Organization for Standardization’s new merchant category code. The MCC was created to be used when processing transactions for gun and ammunition stores.



___ ©2023 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

