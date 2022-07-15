WENATCHEE — Chelan County is ramping up its tourism marketing and promotion efforts.
Jerri Barkley, the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce destination marketing director for nine years, has been hired as the executive director of Visit Chelan County. It's a nonprofit funded by county lodging taxes and tasked with protecting and enhancing the tourism and recreation industry. She starts the new job Aug. 2.
Barkley will focus on planning, coordination and management of Chelan County tourism promotions, including marketing and public relations, keeping an eye on brand and image.
Visit Chelan County, previously called Washington’s Playground, is overseen by the county’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee, who members serve as directors of the nonprofit. Led by County Commissioner Tiffany Gering, the committee also includes four members representing tourist-related businesses and four members representing tourist-related organizations. They have been working for the past year on ways to best maximize and manage the portion of the lodging tax funds that are dedicated for county-wide tourism promotion, according to a press release.
The committee’s goal is to have a dedicated nonprofit organization that can coordinate the best use of lodging tax dollars, working with larger communities and helping the smaller ones with events, promotions and strategic and marketing plans.
Of the estimated $2.8 million expected to be raised in 2022 from lodging tax dollars — fees paid by guests in hotels, motels, bed and breakfasts and short-term rentals in the unincorporated parts of the county — $560,000 (20%) is earmarked for Visit Chelan County operations, which include staff costs as well as tourism promotions, marketing and public relations. The same amount is dedicated to “tourism infrastructure projects.” Each of the local chambers also receive a portion of the $2.8 million.
Barkley's salary is $95,000. She was selected from more than 15 applicants, said county spokesperson Jill FitzSimmons. The job listing was posted May 26.
Before her stint at the chamber, Barkley worked for 10 years as marketing and sales director for Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort. She also is a long-standing member of the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee (LTAC). She will step down from that position with her new role.
At the chamber, Destination Marketing Coordinator Niki Fahsholtz will take on Barkley's director duties temporarily until a replacement is hired. The destination marketing efforts for the chamber cover Wenatchee and East Wenatchee under the Visit Wenatchee campaign.
The chamber on Sunday posted the job opening, which list a salary of $75,000. The job focuses on marketing the local assets of Wenatchee Valley, collaborating with community groups and organizations including the Numerica Performing Arts Center, Pybus Public Market, Town Toyota Center and Wenatchee Valley Museum, according to the posting.
For information on Visit Chelan County go to visitchelancounty.com or wwrld.us/LTAC.