ORLANDO — Visitor spending is up at Disney’s U.S. theme parks as average daily attendance has been only slightly below pre-pandemic levels of 2019 so far this fiscal year, Disney executives said Wednesday.

In a third-quarter earnings call Wednesday, CEO Bob Chapek and CFO Christine McCarthy attributed increased guest spending to ticket add-ons like skip-the-line service Genie+ and higher average hotel rates year-over-year. About 50% of park guests buy Genie+, Chapek said.



