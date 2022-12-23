BIZ-AUTO-WA-ZERO-EMISSIONS-SE

Brian Kelly is in charge of EV sales at University Volkswagen. This is its 2023 all Electric ID.4. 

 Greg Gilbert/The Seattle Times/TNS

SEATTLE — All new cars sold in the state of Washington must be mostly emission-free by 2035.

The Washington State Department of Ecology this week updated its Clean Vehicles Program to require all new cars sold in the state by 2035 to be electric, hydrogen-fueled or hybrid with at least 50 miles of electric-only range.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?