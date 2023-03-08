A "For Rent" sign outside a residential home

A "For Rent" sign is posted outside a residential home. (file)

 REUTERS/Mike Blake

OLYMPIA — Halfway through a legislative session where many Washington lawmakers said their top priority would be the state’s housing crisis, two efforts to limit rent increases are dead.

A bill to cap rent hikes in many rentals and another to require six months’ notice of certain rent increases failed to pass the state House of Representatives before a key deadline Wednesday, meaning lawmakers are unlikely to pass either proposal this year.