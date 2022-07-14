OLYMPIA — Despite a cooler and wetter spring and early summer, farmers across Eastern Washington have planted fewer acres of spring wheat in 2022 when compared with 2021, according to a report issued at the end of June by the Northwest Regional Field of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service.
According to a survey, farmers across Washington planted 470,000 acres of spring wheat in 2022, down 110,000 from the acres planted in 2021. By comparison, wheat farmers in Idaho planted 510,000 acres of spring wheat in 2022, up from 470,000 acres in 2021.
Spring wheat production is estimated at 22.3 million bushels in Washington, a 38% increase over 2021, with an expected yield of 48 bushels per acre, up 18 bushels from last year. according to a separate NASS report released on July 12.
About 1.85 million acres of winter wheat were planted in Washington in the fall of 2021, according to the report, up 100,000 acres from the previous year's planting season. NASS forecasters expect farmers will harvest 1.79 million acres of winter wheat this summer, a 6% increase from the winter wheat acres harvested in 2021, the report said.
Washington's 2022 winter wheat production is forecast at 131 million bushels, an 84% increase from winter wheat output in 2021, with an anticipated yield of 73 bushels per acre compared with 42 bushels per acre in 2021.
Nationally, farmers across the U.S. planted a reported 34 million acres of winter wheat last fall, up 1% from the previous year, while they are expected to harvest 25 million acres, a decline of 2% from harvested area in 2021.
Washington farmers planted 165,000 acres of potatoes in 2022, up 3% from 2021, and are expected to harvest 164,500 of the acres in the fall, also a 3% rise from 2021, the NASS report said. U.S. farmers planted an estimated 910,000 acres of potatoes, down 3% from 2021, and are expected to harvest 902,000 acres, down 4% from the previous year.
Acres sown with hay in Washington rose 4% in 2022 to 740,000, while nationally acres devoted to hay rose 2% to 51.5 million, the report said.
In a separate report on grain stocks, NASS reported both on-farm and off-farm stocks of wheat in Washington remained significantly lower following the 2021 drought and heat wave in late June and early July which led to much lower harvests. Wheat stocks in Washington hit 32 million bushels in June 2022, down from 45.6 million the previous year. Off-farm stocks fell 25% year-over-year while on-farm stocks fell 86%, the report said.
Nationally, U.S. wheat stocks totaled 660 million bushels in June 2022, down from 845 million the previous year, with off-farm stocks falling 19% while on-farm stocks fell 34%.