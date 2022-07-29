Purchase Access

EAST WENATCHEE — A Central Washington orchard operator is temporarily barred from hiring foreign farmworkers through a widely known visa program after a federal investigation found the company shirked its legal responsibilities, jeopardized workers' safety and health and verbally abused them.

East Wenatchee-based Welton Orchards and Storage LLC was fined $64,120 for violations to the H-2A agricultural worker program, which allows people from outside the country to work in the U.S. agriculture sector on a temporary basis. An estimated 3 million migrant and seasonal farmworkers are employed across the country, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.



___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.