OLYMPIA — Tyson Foods, the nation's largest chicken producer, will pay Washington $10.5 million to settle a lawsuit that accused it of a long-running scheme to fix prices and rig contracts in coordination with its major competitors.

The settlement, announced Monday by Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, is the third since Ferguson sued 19 chicken producers last year, accusing them of conspiring to drive up prices on everything from chicken nuggets to chicken breasts to Popeye's chicken sandwiches.



