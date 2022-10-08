MALTBY, Snohomish County — Just across the road from a cafe boasting the world’s largest cinnamon rolls is a small manufacturing plant carved out of the woods of what was once rural Western Washington.

Inside this building, carbon is infused with a silicon gas to produce a black powdery substance that high-profile investors hope will be a key component of the next generation of electric car batteries enabling them to travel farther between plug-ins, recharge faster and cost less.