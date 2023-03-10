Walmart shopper

A shopper checks out at a Walmart store in North Brunswick, New Jersey, in this 2020 file photo. 

 Reuters/Eduardo Munoz

Mar. 9Paper or plastic will no longer be a question asked by Walmart cashiers across Washington as the company moves to go bagless starting in April.

Right now, single-use bags can be conveniently purchased for eight cents each, but on April 18, customers may see a surge in more walking out of stores with unbagged groceries or sending for someone to the car to grab the reusable bags collecting dust in the back seat.



