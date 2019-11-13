NCW — Counselors to America's Small Businesses is looking for volunteers with business experience to mentor businesses in Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan and Grant counties.
The organization has more than 300 chapters and 11,000 volunteers nationwide, according to a press release.
“Our objectives are to encourage and help start-ups maximize their chances of success and as well as help existing businesses grow, solve problems and become more profitable,” read part of the release. “We provide business advice and mentoring as well as workshops.”
Typically volunteers spend 3-6 hours per month counseling clients. Anyone interested can contact Gary Nelson at 664-6797 or Ken Mattson at 679-9659.