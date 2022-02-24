SPOKANE — Russia's decision to invade Ukraine put two countries in a shooting war that compete with Washington wheat growers on a global market.
As a result, prices moved higher in Thursday trading. Soft white wheat sold at $10.90 a bushel in Portland, said Glen Squires, CEO of the Washington Grain Commission.
"Russia is the No. 1 exporter of wheat in the world," Squires said. "Ukraine is a big exporter as well. How this will affect shipments out of the Black Sea, I don't know. But it looks like prices are responding because of that."
Washington growers are still suffering from the worst production year since 1964 because of hot, dry conditions. This winter provided some snow early, but recent cold temperatures could hamper winter wheat, which was planted late last summer or early fall.
Michelle Hennings, executive director of the Washington Association of Wheat Growers, said farmers welcome the higher prices, but noted they are worried about the higher cost of diesel and fertilizers.
For instance, one common herbicide used to control weeds in wheat had been selling for about $18 a gallon and now it costs more about $60 for the same product.
"Our big concern is input costs," Hennings said. "They are talking that prices could go even higher. But we are in a no-win situation. Fertilizer and chemical costs are through the roof, too."
Squires said markets generally react to bad news by pushing commodity prices higher.
"China agreed to take Russia's wheat, recently," he said. "That obviously would be a negative if China stopped taking wheat from other sources, including the U.S."
With planting a few weeks away, several things may occur during the growing season that could affect how much farmers get paid for their crop.
"It's a little early to be speculating," Squires said. "If there is a shot to the world supply system of grain, that creates volatility, and (Ukraine crisis) certainly is a big one."
___ (c)2022 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
WENATCHEE — Motorists driving on Highway 2/97 have likely noticed the bright building shell going up in Olds Station over the past several months. While the color is eye-catching, it's what's inside that has Chelan County PUD seeing green.