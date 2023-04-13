Lindsey Huber

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee-based Washington Apple Commission made changes in its international marketing team, promoting Lindsey Huber to international marketing manager.

Huber has promoted the state's apple industry with the commission since 2015 as an international marketing specialist, where she worked on international promotions, strategic planning, and federal grant applications, according to a press release issued Wednesday. 

