WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee-based Washington Apple Commission made changes in its international marketing team, promoting Lindsey Huber to international marketing manager.
Huber has promoted the state's apple industry with the commission since 2015 as an international marketing specialist, where she worked on international promotions, strategic planning, and federal grant applications, according to a press release issued Wednesday.
In her new role, she will oversee marketing activities in 25 countries, representing the 1,260 apple growers in Washington state.
“I’ve learned so much in my time at the Washington Apple Commission, and I look forward to continuing to grow with the organization,” Huber said in the press release.
Huber has more than 20 years of experience in the agriculture business industry. She has a bachelor’s degree in agriculture business with a minor in international business and a master’s degree in business administration with a focus on marketing, all from Washington State University.
She will replace Rebecca Lyons, who will retire in June.
Lyons started as an international marketing manager when she joined the commission in 1999.
During her time at the commission, Lyons helped bring in more than $100 million in USDA market access funds to promote Washington apples in international markets, according to the press release.
Filling Huber’s role as international marketing specialist is Jennie Strong, the commission's current communications and outreach specialist.
Strong has been with the commission since July 2022 and has a bachelor’s degree in communications from Purdue University.
Strong is a fellow in the 2023 USApple Next Gen Fellowship program. The program by the U.S. Apple Association aims to develop the next generation of leaders in the apple industry.
“The industry is more expansive than I ever thought. Learning the ropes and getting to know industry leaders and professionals has been amazing and eye-opening,” Strong said in the press release. “I feel very fortunate that I’ve had both Lindsey and Rebecca on my side, mentoring me, and I’m so excited to be a part of this next chapter at Washington Apple Commission.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone