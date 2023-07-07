WENATCHEE — The Washington Apple Commission announced the appointment of Eric Clark as its new controller in a press release Wednesday.
The commission is a state agency based in Wenatchee, funded and controlled by apple growers in Washington under the supervision of the Washington State Department of Agriculture to market Washington apples internationally.
As controller, Clark is responsible for overseeing the commission’s finances, such as budgets, financial statements, and investment capital.
Clark is a certified public accountant and has worked for the Washington State Auditor’s Office for more than nine years as an auditor and an audit supervisor.
“The opportunity to be part of an industry I grew up surrounded by is fantastic,” Clark stated in the press release. “I consider myself extremely lucky to have the chance to join the great group of people working at the Commission and helping to promote the best apples in the world.”
He replaces Robin Mooney, who is retiring after 23 years at the commission on July 7.
“It has been my pleasure to work with Robin for almost 17 years. The staff, Board of Directors, and growers we serve will miss her attention to detail, dependability, and good humor — while wishing her the very best in retirement,” Washington Apple Commission President Todd Fryhover stated in the release. “Thank you for all the support and years of service — you will be missed.”
Mooney will retire to Chelan with her husband and spend time with her children and grandchildren.
