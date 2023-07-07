Eric Clark

Eric Clark is the new controller for the Washington Apple Commission.

WENATCHEE — The Washington Apple Commission announced the appointment of Eric Clark as its new controller in a press release Wednesday.

The commission is a state agency based in Wenatchee, funded and controlled by apple growers in Washington under the supervision of the Washington State Department of Agriculture to market Washington apples internationally.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?